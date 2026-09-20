Akpabio Keeps Mum Over Fresh Allegation Involving Okowa, Natasha

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has rejected making any comment on a fresh allegation by a United States-based activist, Sandra Duru, popularly known as Prof Mgbeke, that he (Akpabio), engaged her to lie against the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes more than a year after Duru was drawn into the dispute between Akpabio and Natasha.

In May 2025, Duru alleged that Natasha offered her ₦200 million to make false allegations against Akpabio.

Natasha denied the allegation and described Duru’s claims as untrue.

Natasha also called for an investigation into what her lawyers described as a coordinated campaign against the lawmaker.

However, Duru has now presented the latest recording as evidence of a different account of her relationship with Akpabio.

The nine-minute audio recording making rounds online contradicted Duru’s earlier claim that Natasha had attempted to recruit her to make allegations against Akpabio.

Duru described the recording as a preview of further disclosures concerning her relationship with Akpabio and the controversy involving Natasha.

She also released excerpts in which a male voice, which she identified as that of Akpabio, allegedly discussed political developments involving former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Senator representing Delta Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko.

In part of the audio recordings, Akpabio allegedly said Okowa joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of concerns over corruption cases rather than sincerity.

According to Punch, while Akpabio’s media aide, Eseme Eyiboh, failed to respond to calls and messages seeking clarification on the allegation Senator Natasha camp also declined to comment.

Natasha’s media aide, Mike Idoko, said the senator’s camp was not interested in the matter.

He said, “We have no comment on this issue, please.”