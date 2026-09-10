National Assembly Postpones Plenary Resumption Date

The National Assembly has moved the date for the resumption of plenary by senators and members of the House of Representatives from September 15 to September 29, 2026.

Naija News reports that the new date was announced by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The postponement was approved by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

According to the statement, the two chambers are still undergoing rehabilitation work, which needs to be completed before lawmakers return for plenary.

The Clerk asked senators and members of the House of Representatives to take note of the change and make the necessary adjustments to their legislative schedules.

The lawmakers had embarked on their annual legislative recess on July 23, 2026, after the Senate adjourned plenary to allow members to proceed on the break.

The statement reads: “The National Assembly has shifted its resumption of plenary session from Tuesday, 15th September to Tuesday, 29th September, 2026.

“This postponement, as directed by the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, is to allow for the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation work in the two chambers.

“Senators and members of the House of Representatives are advised to note the postponement and adjust their legislative engagements accordingly.”