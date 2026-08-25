Tinubu Inherited Troubled Economy In 2023 – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said President Bola Tinubu’s administration inherited a badly troubled economy when it took over in 2023.

The lawmaker added that the government has made enough progress to seek Nigerians’ support for another term in 2027.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the statement on Tuesday when members of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, TETFund and NELFund, led by its chairman, Senator Dandutse Mohammed, visited him at his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the Senate President, the economic situation facing the country at the beginning of the Tinubu administration was difficult, with 27 states allegedly struggling to pay workers’ salaries and pensions.

He said changes introduced by the Federal Government had improved the situation and would give the All Progressives Congress (APC) enough achievements to present to voters during the 2027 election campaign.

He said: “The current President has done a lot for Nigerians. He met an economy in shambles. When he came in, 27 states could not pay salaries and pensions, but today, the story has changed because of his reengineering and thinking out of the box. In 2027, Nigerians will separate the chaff from the grains and re-elect President Tinubu for a second term in office.

“We have a President who thinks outside the box, bringing about innovation. We will have something to tell Nigerians about the unprecedented achievements of Mr President at the campaign grounds. Someone who is challenging him cannot even tell us what he did when he was governor.

“I can tell you what I did when I was the governor of my state. We will tell them a lot. Those in the opposition know too well the achievements of this government in the area of the economy, agriculture, security, education and fiscal policy, but because they are in the opposition, they won’t say it.

“The 10th Senate under my leadership has made giant strides, and we are very proud of it. We will continue to collaborate with the Executive arm of government to achieve more for Nigerians.

“Even in this period of our annual vacation, you are here in Uyo doing your job. We don’t need to listen to social media because it is garbage in, garbage out. We are here today for a very important constitutional responsibility and to pay homage to our leader. The Senate President of the Republic of Nigeria. Under your leadership, we have enacted laws that are benefiting the Nigerian masses.

“Nigerian parents are happy because of TETFund and NELFund. We are in Akwa Ibom State on sensitisation and oversight of all of the infrastructure executed by TETFund. On behalf of my colleagues, I want to sincerely appreciate your support. This law is fundamental to the success story of the development of Nigeria, because education is key to success.”