‘She Was 98% Dead’ – Akpabio Speaks On Wife’s Six-month Coma Survival

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has recounted how his wife, Unoma, was 98 per cent dead while in a coma for six months over an undisclosed medical condition.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made this known while speaking with St Padre Pio TV/Radio during a visit to the Prayer Ground of St Padre Pio at St Giovanni Rotondo, Italy.

In a statement issued on Saturday through his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, Akpabio said he visited the prayer ground to seek divine intervention for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on his experience at the prayer ground, Akpabio said his wife was placed on life support in a German hospital after an operation went wrong, and he prayed to Mother Mary and sought the intercession of St Padre Pio before his wife eventually regained consciousness.

Akpabio said the visit was his 10th to the prayer ground and had returned to give thanks for his wife’s recovery.

He said, “My wife was in a coma for six months in a hospital in Germany. She was 98 per cent dead. I used the picture of Pio to make a sign of the cross on her, instead of taking off the life support machine she was on. She had an operation that went wrong. I cried to Mother Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, and called on Pio to intercede.

“Miraculously, she woke up. That hospital, to date, is yet to understand what happened. As someone who has experienced the powers in which I am standing, I can understand it more than anyone else.

“This is my 10th time here. When my wife was finally discharged from the hospital, she waited for three months before she could remember my name and those of the children. We are here today to give thanks to God and to thank Pio for always interceding for us.

“We honoured Pio by giving our son the baptismal name, Pio. We equally established a big academy which we called Pio Football Academy, where we train and offer scholarships to children of the poor from nine years up to university level, all in memory of Pio. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Speaking further, Akpabio said he and other Nigerians visited the site to pray for peace in the country, particularly an end to the insecurity caused by banditry and terrorism.

The Senate President described the site as a holy ground and said his personal experience had strengthened his belief in the intercession of St Padre Pio.

He stated, “We are all from Nigeria. We came to offer prayers and get blessings from God for ourselves, our families, and our dear country that is currently being ravaged by banditry and terrorism.

“We are here on this prayer ground, and we are going home fulfilled, that we were able to touch this Holy ground, drop our intentions, which he will take to God on our behalf.

“I am very impressed that the place has been well kept. This is a Holy ground. Some people who are here might not even understand the significance of this ground, but those of us who are adherents and followers of Pio believe in his intercessions.”