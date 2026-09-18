Insecurity Will Soon Be Defeated, Akpabio Assures Nigerians

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has assured Nigerians that insecurity in the country will soon be defeated.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker made the promise while rallying citizens behind President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope reforms.

He declared that Nigeria’s banking sector is now stronger and more resilient.

Akpabio said financial-sector reforms, security operations, and citizens’ cooperation were critical to economic recovery and national development.

The Senate President said the era when banks could suddenly collapse and depositors lose their money was over, attributing the development to reforms under the Tinubu administration.

“Today, thanks to the bold vision and strategic foresight of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, our banking sector has transitioned from survival to absolute dominance,” Akpabio said.

He said the sector had become one of the safest, most resilient and technologically advanced banking systems in Africa.

According to him, the ongoing recapitalisation of banks demonstrates that the administration’s economic policies are yielding results.

Turning to insecurity, the Senate President acknowledged that security challenges remained a major obstacle to Nigeria’s development.

Insecurity is a direct enemy of development.

“No foreign investor will build in an atmosphere of chaos, and no local business can thrive without safety,” he said.

Akpabio said security agencies had shifted from a reactive approach to a more proactive confrontation of criminal elements.

“The security forces are taking the fight directly to the enclaves of criminals, bandits, and insurgents.

“The strategy has shifted from reaction to proactive confrontation, and I assure Nigerians that insecurity will be defeated,” he said.

The Senate President also called for greater cooperation between citizens and security agencies, saying military hardware alone could not end criminality.

He urged Nigerians to provide credible and timely information to security authorities, describing citizens as a critical source of intelligence.

“Security is a collective civic responsibility.

“Our security personnel are working tirelessly on the frontlines, but they rely on actionable intelligence from the communities they protect,” Akpabio said.