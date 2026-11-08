Agreement Is Agreement – Akpabio Hails Wike, Fubara As Rivers Political War Ends

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has applauded the reconciliation between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

He paid tribute to both political leaders, particularly Fubara, for embracing peace, describing the development as critical to the party’s electoral prospects.

He stated that the reconciliation between Wike and Fubara would strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) chances of delivering President Tinubu in next year’s election.

“In the person of Nyesom Wike, agreement is an agreement. Let me, for today, pay a special tribute to the current governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, who is here today. I have seen total peace in Rivers State, and it is through this peace that we are going to deliver President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Naija News reports that Akpabio spoke at the APC Rainbow Coalition Presidential Campaign Rally at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday, November 7, 2026.

The Senate President expressed confidence that Rivers voters would repeat their support for Tinubu in 2027, recalling that the President won the state convincingly in the 2023 presidential election.

He described Rivers people as politically enlightened voters, insisting that their previous voting record demonstrated their capacity to make decisive electoral choices.

Akpabio also praised Wike for his political influence and performance as FCT minister, saying Rivers State should be proud of the calibre of leaders it had produced.

He described Tinubu as a leader who knows how to appoint people to strategic positions, adding that the President’s economic policies and reforms were reasons Nigerians should support his re-election.

Akpabio said the removal of the fuel subsidy showed the need to tackle corruption and economic distortions, insisting that Nigeria had remained intact despite the difficult adjustments associated with the policy.