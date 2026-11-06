PDP Gets New Chairman In Cross River, Endorses Wike Rainbow Coalition

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Francis Bullem as its substantive State Chairman following the resignation of the former chairman, Venatius Ikem.

The party also declared its support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and endorsed his Rainbow Coalition.

Naija News reports that the decisions were reached during the party’s State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting held on Thursday at its secretariat in Calabar.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mike Ojisi, the committee said it had formally accepted Ikem’s resignation.

It also approved Bullem’s nomination and ratified him as the new substantive chairman in line with Article 47, Sections 5 and 6 of the PDP Constitution (2017), as amended.

The development is expected to usher in a new leadership phase for the party in Cross River State.

On the political front, the SEC endorsed Wike’s Rainbow Coalition and recognised the former Rivers State governor as the party’s national leader.

The endorsement indicates the Cross River chapter’s support for the political platform being promoted by the FCT Minister.

Meanwhile, the committee expressed concern over what it described as repeated attacks on PDP members and supporters of other opposition parties while carrying out legitimate political activities across the state.

It condemned the alleged attacks and called for an environment where political parties and their members could carry out their activities without intimidation or harassment.

The SEC also reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights of party members and upholding the PDP constitution in the state.

It would be recalled that Ikem resigned as Cross River PDP chairman on October 16, citing internal divisions, lack of clear direction and leadership problems within the party.