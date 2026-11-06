2027: Obi Kekerenke Does Not Exist Again, I Have Killed It – Wike (Video)

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, cannot repeat his 2023 performance in 2027.

He boasted that he has successfully killed all the momentum that Obi gathered in the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Wike, who spoke on Thursday during his monthly media chat, argued that the opposition lacks the support needed to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Cautioned during the interview that he and the APC might be underestimating the opposition parties going into the 2027 elections, and the election might be decided by a run-off, Wike replied that such a thing won’t happen.

“All these so-called ‘Obi Kererenke’; it does not exist again. I have killed it,” he declared.

Speaking further, Wike declared that the “Obi wave is dead and buried” and all those who benefited from it in 2023 won’t have that opportunity in 2027.

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Meanwhile, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed dissatisfaction with the circumstances surrounding the court order which nullified the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark and invalidated all decisions the party’s caretaker committee made, including the nomination of Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Obi, in a statement on Thursday after the court ruling, described the development as shocking, unsettling and surprising.

He questioned why such an order could be given three months before a major election, adding that it is obviously engineered by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to prevent the opposition parties from focusing on robust campaigns.

The NDC candidate said the same thing was done to him when he was in the Labour Party.

He, however, warned the APC against undermining Nigeria’s democracy.

The former Governor of Anambra State clarified that he is not challenging the ruling of the court, but raised suspicions about the timing.