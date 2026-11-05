Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, over a remark about him.

Naija News reports that Oyinlola, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, declared that Wike can never be his leader.

He said Wike is more of his boy, adding that when he was governor, the minister was still in school.

“Nobody has invited me to any rainbow coalition. I don’t know the meaning of rainbow except the one I know. He is not my leader. You don’t say that kind of thing. Yes, I am a member of the PDP, but he is not my leader.

“When I was governor, where was he? He was in school. So, he doesn’t qualify to be my leader. He’s my boy,” Oyinlola said.

In response, Wike, during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Thursday, described Oyinlola as a failed governor who could not secure a second term.

According to Wike, Oyinlola lobbied him to become deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but he (Wike) rejected his request.

He said, “Oyinlola was a failed governor who couldn’t win a second term as Osun governor. Oyinlola say he is my senior but he comes to lobby me to become deputy chairman, I told him, No, that I will fail him and I did.”