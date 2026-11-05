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Why My Endorsement Of Tinubu Has Expired – Oyinlola

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By Justina Otio
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Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola
Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Key Takeaways

  • Former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola said his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election has expired.
  • Oyinlola said the endorsement failed to secure Tinubu’s intervention over funds he described as missing and unresolved disputes over Osun local government officeholders.
  • Oyinlola has since declared support for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking the presidency in 2027 on the Allied Peoples Movement platform.

Former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola has stated that his endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election has expired.

Naija News reports that he said this during an appearance on Channels Television.

Recall that Oyinlola was among the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Osun State who endorsed Tinubu for a second term on July 20, 2025.

However, Oyinlola explained that he formerly endorsed Tinubu because of the political situation in Osun State at that time.

When the former governor was asked whether he still stood by the endorsement. He responded, “It has expired.”

Reason being that if you need to catch a monkey, you have to behave like one. We have a problem in Osun State. The local government funds are missing. The issue of who the rightful occupants of the local government offices are is not settled, and we believe that it’s within the purview of Mr President to resolve that. But that is not coming

“So, if we are in that kind of situation, we need to find out how to wriggle out of the problem, so that our people…, because local government is the closest arm of government to the people,” he said.

He described the endorsement as a political chess move intended to address the challenges facing the state, but said it failed to produce the desired results.

We did not achieve anything, and I exited it almost immediately,” Oyinlola added

The former governor has since declared his support for Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, who is seeking the presidency in the 2027 general election on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

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Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

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