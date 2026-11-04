Obasanjo’s Son, Olujuwon Backs Tinubu For Second Term

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement has appointed Olujuwon Obasanjo, son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as its Special Adviser on Political Affairs.

Naija News reports that Olujuwon formally assumed the role on Wednesday during a visit to the group’s national secretariat in Abuja, where its National Coordinator, Sunday Asuku, welcomed him and he toured the facility.

Speaking after the tour, Olujuwon said he accepted the appointment because he believed the reforms of the Tinubu administration deserved to be sustained beyond 2027.

He urged Nigerians, especially youths, to back the President’s re-election.

“President Tinubu has started on a good note, making it necessary for Nigerians, particularly young people, to join hands to sustain the ongoing reforms and ensure continuity in governance,” he said.

He pointed to progress in salary payments, infrastructure development, and investment as achievements worth protecting.

Olujuwon said he had watched the movement’s activities for a while and was impressed by its community-based approach to mobilisation.

He expressed confidence that continued support for the President would enable the government to consolidate its gains.

The former President’s son said he had been in the All Progressives Congress (APC) since 2014.

Responding to questions about differing political positions in his family, he said the Obasanjo household “allows members to hold independent political views and pursue our political interests without animosity.”

Asuku said the group was delighted to have Olujuwon on board and described him as a seasoned political figure.

“We are certain his experience and understanding of political mobilisation would strengthen the movement and advance its activities across the country,” he said.