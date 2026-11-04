 Skip to content
News

2027: ‘Tinubu Is Giving Nigerians Tangible Benefits, Opposition Are Talking Nonsense Out Of Envy’ – Alausa

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa
Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa

Key Takeaways

  • Education Minister Tunji Alausa said President Bola Tinubu deserves re-election in 2027, claiming his administration has transformed every sector of the economy.
  • Alausa cited the government’s relationship with ASUU, saying the administration had fulfilled its agreement with the union and ASUU had not gone on strike since Tinubu took office.
  • Alausa, recently appointed Director of Education Sector Mobilisation in the APC Presidential Campaign Council for 2027, accused opposition parties of lacking a clear agenda.

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has said President Bola Tinubu has transformed every sector of the economy and deserves another term based on his administration’s accomplishments.

Naija News reports that Alausa, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, accused opposition politicians of acting out of envy, insisting that they had nothing concrete to offer the country.

Alausa, recently appointed Director of Education Sector Mobilisation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections, said opposition parties had no clear agenda for Nigerians.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the opposition, the Minister accused its members of seeking to divide the country rather than present a clear alternative.

He said, “Whatever nonsense these people (opposition) are talking about is out of sheer envy. They can’t deliver, they have been tested, they have no clue of what to do for Nigerians.

“This President is giving Nigerians tangible benefits, let’s be objective, that is what we have said and I am very unapologetic about this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win his second term squarely based on his achievements.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transformed every sector of this country and he deserves to be re-elected come January 16 2027 based on his accomplishments.

“And please, let’s not listen to the opposition parties, they don’t have any clear agenda for this country. They are just there to cause division amongst us.”

Alausa also cited the Federal Government’s relationship with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as evidence of the administration’s achievements in the education sector.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has delivered on its agreement with the union, adding that the President’s promise that four-year university programmes would not extend beyond four years was being fulfilled.

He noted that ASUU had not embarked on a strike since the Tinubu administration came into office.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.