2027: ‘Tinubu Is Giving Nigerians Tangible Benefits, Opposition Are Talking Nonsense Out Of Envy’ – Alausa

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has said President Bola Tinubu has transformed every sector of the economy and deserves another term based on his administration’s accomplishments.

Naija News reports that Alausa, speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, accused opposition politicians of acting out of envy, insisting that they had nothing concrete to offer the country.

Alausa, recently appointed Director of Education Sector Mobilisation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2027 elections, said opposition parties had no clear agenda for Nigerians.

While urging Nigerians to disregard the opposition, the Minister accused its members of seeking to divide the country rather than present a clear alternative.

He said, “Whatever nonsense these people (opposition) are talking about is out of sheer envy. They can’t deliver, they have been tested, they have no clue of what to do for Nigerians.

“This President is giving Nigerians tangible benefits, let’s be objective, that is what we have said and I am very unapologetic about this, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win his second term squarely based on his achievements.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has transformed every sector of this country and he deserves to be re-elected come January 16 2027 based on his accomplishments.

“And please, let’s not listen to the opposition parties, they don’t have any clear agenda for this country. They are just there to cause division amongst us.”

Alausa also cited the Federal Government’s relationship with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as evidence of the administration’s achievements in the education sector.

According to him, the Tinubu administration has delivered on its agreement with the union, adding that the President’s promise that four-year university programmes would not extend beyond four years was being fulfilled.

He noted that ASUU had not embarked on a strike since the Tinubu administration came into office.