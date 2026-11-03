Police Restrict Movement Ahead Of Tinubu’s Campaign Rally In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has announced temporary movement restrictions and traffic diversions in parts of Lafia ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally.

Naija News reports that the event is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The rally will coincide with President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the state and will attract several top government officials, political leaders, dignitaries, party members and supporters from different parts of the country.

The police made the announcement in a statement released on Tuesday by the command’s spokesperson, SP Ramhan Nansel.

According to the statement, the command has introduced security and traffic control arrangements to ensure the safety of the President, his entourage, rally participants and other residents.

The restrictions will affect selected roads, adjoining streets and strategic locations across Lafia metropolis.

The measures are intended to ease the movement of the presidential convoy, control the expected crowd and prevent security problems during the event.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed, appeals to residents to remain calm, exercise patience and show understanding throughout the period of the security arrangements.

“Members of the public are also urged to avoid unnecessary movement around restricted areas and to cooperate with security personnel to ensure a hitch-free event.

“The Commissioner calls on political stakeholders, party supporters and residents to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly. Persons without legitimate business at the rally venue and restricted security zones should stay away to prevent overcrowding or security breaches”, the statement read.