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2027: I’m Street Smart’ – Delta Gov. Oborevwori Boasts

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Governor Sheriff Oborevwori
Governor Sheriff Oborevwori

Key Takeaways

  • Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the state needs a street-smart, credible leader to drive development during a reception in Isoko.
  • Oborevwori said Delta State was his only home and argued that living there gave him reason to develop the state.
  • Oborevwori urged Delta residents to vote massively for him, President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in the state in the 2027 election.

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the state needs someone street-smart and credible to drive development.

Naija News reports that Oborevwori made the remark while speaking during a reception in his honour in Isoko.

The governor said he had no other home than Delta State and questioned why he would not develop it.

Oborevwori also urged the people of the state to vote massively for him and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said, “I have instruments to campaign, I have work to do. If you talk about street credibility, street wisdom, street smart, it’s only somebody that is street smart that can do this for you because I live with you here. I don’t have a second home; the only home that I have is Delta State. I stay here more.

“So, why don’t I develop a state where I stay, where I live? It’s important to expect more because my agenda is more. I have said it openly: ask and it shall be given; the bible said it, you ask it, and I will say no? Why are we expecting more? We can also be proud of the progress that we have made.

“And so, the largest room in the world is the room for improvement, and with your continuous support and encouragement, we shall continue to do more while consolidating the achievements of the last three years of our administration.

“Turn this adjustment into a massive vote for President Tinubu, myself, and all APC candidates in Delta State. Continue to trust us and pray for us.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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