2027: I’m Street Smart’ – Delta Gov. Oborevwori Boasts

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has said the state needs someone street-smart and credible to drive development.

Naija News reports that Oborevwori made the remark while speaking during a reception in his honour in Isoko.

The governor said he had no other home than Delta State and questioned why he would not develop it.

Oborevwori also urged the people of the state to vote massively for him and President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He said, “I have instruments to campaign, I have work to do. If you talk about street credibility, street wisdom, street smart, it’s only somebody that is street smart that can do this for you because I live with you here. I don’t have a second home; the only home that I have is Delta State. I stay here more.

“So, why don’t I develop a state where I stay, where I live? It’s important to expect more because my agenda is more. I have said it openly: ask and it shall be given; the bible said it, you ask it, and I will say no? Why are we expecting more? We can also be proud of the progress that we have made.

“And so, the largest room in the world is the room for improvement, and with your continuous support and encouragement, we shall continue to do more while consolidating the achievements of the last three years of our administration.

“Turn this adjustment into a massive vote for President Tinubu, myself, and all APC candidates in Delta State. Continue to trust us and pray for us.”