Delta Gov Oborevwori Reveals Monthly Salary, Says It Is Lower Than Permanent Secretary’s

The governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, has disclosed that he earns ₦503,000 per month.

Naija News reports that the governor disclosed this on Thursday during the inauguration of 12 four-bedroom terraced duplexes for Permanent Secretaries and the presentation of 12 official vehicles to newly appointed Permanent Secretaries in Asaba, the state capital.

According to the governor, his salary is lower than that of Permanent Secretaries, who earn ₦900,000 per month.

The governor, who spoke during the event in a video posted by ARISE TV on YouTube, said the state government had increased the salaries of Permanent Secretaries after they complained that some directors were earning almost the same amount as them.

“When the Permanent Secretaries said most of the Directors are receiving almost the same thing with them, we increased their money. Today, Permanent Secretaries… Your salary is 900, my salary is 503,000, Governor’s salary.

“Head of Service is one million. It’s clear. So, you know some of them don’t want their husbands to know how much they are receiving,” he said.

Oborevwori also said his administration had prioritised the welfare of civil servants since assuming office, noting that official vehicles had previously been provided to serving Permanent Secretaries.

“To enhance their mobility and operational efficiency, we provided official vehicles to serving Permanent Secretaries. And today, it is my pleasure to present another 12 vehicles to the Permanent Secretaries that were recently sworn in,” he said.

He said 302 beneficiaries had received support under the Public Officers’ Vehicle Loan Scheme, while 119 people had benefited from the Public Officers’ Housing Loan Scheme.

The governor added that the state government had provided farm inputs to civil servants willing to venture into farming to create additional income streams and improve food security.

He also said 450 senior management staff received support to attend a seven-weekend training programme through collaborations with the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria.

Oborevwori said the appointment of 12 Permanent Secretaries in May ensured that every local government area in the state had a Permanent Secretary in the civil service.

“The process was properly done. Not by saying, even the one that was appointed in my place, I don’t even know the person. All the Permanent Secretaries appointed, no one was recommended by anybody, but by merit,” he said.