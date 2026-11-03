Super Falcons Receive $100,000 Each As Tinubu Completes WAFCON Reward Payment

The Super Falcons of Nigeria players have received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each after the Federal Government completed payment of President Bola Tinubu’s reward for winning the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The National Sports Commission (NSC) confirmed the payment in a statement on Monday, November 2, adding that members of the coaching crew and other officials received the equivalent of $50,000 each.

The payment fulfils Tinubu’s financial promise to the team following their record-extending 10th continental title in July 2025.

The players had previously received title documents for their three-bedroom apartments in Abuja, alongside certificates confirming their national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko thanked the President for fulfilling his commitment, describing the gesture as a significant recognition of the team’s achievement.

“The Super Falcons made Nigeria proud, and Mr President has honoured his commitment to them in full. This means a great deal to the team and to Nigerian sports. We sincerely thank Mr President for recognising their achievement and directing that they received everything promised to them in record time,” Dikko said.

The commission attributed the successful payment to its collaboration with the Ministries of Finance, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Housing and Urban Development.

Dikko noted that the prompt payment marked a departure from previous experiences in which Nigerian athletes waited several years to receive promised rewards.

“Some of our sports heroes endured years of waiting for promises to be fulfilled. President Tinubu has shown that things can be done differently,” he said.

“Our athletes can take encouragement from this and prepare to represent Nigeria with confidence that their efforts are appreciated and commitments made to them will be honoured.”

The Super Falcons secured their 10th WAFCON title in July 2025 after coming from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat.

Tinubu announced the reward package during a presidential reception for the team on July 28, 2025. He promised each player the naira equivalent of $100,000 and members of the technical crew $50,000 each, alongside three-bedroom apartments and the OON national honour.

The payment follows a similar reward package for Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, whose players received the naira equivalent of $100,000 each in September 2026 after winning their fifth consecutive Women’s AfroBasket title in 2025. Their officials received $50,000 each.

D’Tigress had also received their apartment title documents and OON certificates in February 2026.