‘Akpabio’s Senate Now Department Under Tinubu’s Villa’ – Melaye

The Deputy Director-General of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Dino Melaye, has said the current Senate is a department under President Bola Tinubu’s Villa.

Naija News reports that Melaye made this allegation on Monday during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time.

Melaye also described the leadership of the National Assembly under Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as the worst in the history of Nigeria.

According to the former Senator, who represented Kogi Central at the National Assembly, when an auditor and the person being audited become friends, fraud follows, stressing that such is the case of the executive and the legislature under President Tinubu.

Melaye maintained that the current Senate has failed Nigerians because it cannot check the executive.

He said, “When an auditor and the person to be audited become friends, fraud will take place; that is the case of our executive and legislature. Akpabio Senate is worst in history. It is now a department under Tinubu’s Villa.”

Meanwhile, Akpabio recently alleged that those attacking Tinubu and his supporters on social media are being paid.

Akpabio urged youths in the North to step up grassroots mobilisation for the President’s re-election in 2027.

He spoke after members of a northern youth group, Arewa Revival Project, led by its coordinator, Mustafa Ibrahim, visited his Abuja office.

The group, which draws members from 19 northern states, presented the Senate President with an award recognising his contributions to nation-building.

Thanking the group, Akpabio charged its members to take the President’s message to the grassroots and help Nigerians understand the benefits of continuity.