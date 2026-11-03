Senate, Reps To Get 37 Additional Seats Each For Women

Women may get 74 additional seats in the National Assembly and three reserved seats in each state House of Assembly if a new constitutional amendment proposal by the 10th National Assembly is approved.

The proposal is aimed at increasing women’s participation in politics and giving them more opportunities to take part in decisions affecting the country.

Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this on Monday during the 2026 Law Week organised by the Ekiti State chapter of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Naija News reports.

The event, held under the theme, “Justice in a Changing World: Responding to New Challenges Affecting Women and Children,” brought together lawmakers, legal experts and other stakeholders.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District and is Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the proposal was part of the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

He explained that the proposed seats would be created specifically for women without affecting the existing seats occupied by elected lawmakers.

According to him, the plan would add 37 seats to the Senate and another 37 to the House of Representatives. This would give every state and the Federal Capital Territory one additional seat in each chamber.

He said, “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and state Houses of Assembly and for related matters is receiving our attention at the National Assembly.”

Proposal To Last 16 Years

The Senate leader said the proposal followed consultations with relevant stakeholders and was not being rushed through the legislative process.

He added that the constitutional review committee had also proposed three additional seats for women in each state House of Assembly.

The arrangement, if approved, would run for 16 years, covering four election cycles, after which its impact would be reviewed.

Bamidele said the period would give women more opportunities to participate in lawmaking and help build a political system that gives both men and women fair representation.

“The proposal, as it stands, is meticulous in its design. It seeks to add 37 seats in the Senate and 37 seats in the House of Representatives.

“This suggests that if finally approved, each state of the federation, including the FCT, will have one additional seat in each of the Houses of the National Assembly,” he said.

On the state assemblies, he explained that the proposed three seats would be reserved for women without removing or replacing any existing elected member.

“This arrangement is proposed to run for a period of 16 years, four electoral cycles, before a comprehensive review. This is a sunset clause designed to ensure sustainability and to allow for the organic development of a more inclusive political culture,” he stated.

Bamidele also disclosed that the National Assembly was engaging state Houses of Assembly because their approval is required before the constitutional amendment can become law.

The Senate leader said the proposal was not designed to favour any political party but to address the low number of women in political leadership.

He said a democratic system that leaves out a large part of the population from decision-making cannot be considered fully representative.

According to him, the support and advocacy of prominent Nigerians, including First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, had strengthened the National Assembly’s commitment to the initiative.

He said, “The special seat initiative is not a partisan endeavour. It is a historic imperative. The rationale is anchored on a simple, yet profound, principle of constitutional law: the foundational precept of representative democracy.

“A democracy that systematically excludes over half of its population from the decision-making tables that determine their futures is, at best, a flawed democracy and, at worst, a veiled oligarchy.”

Bamidele also called for stronger laws and government policies to protect women, children and persons with disabilities.

He said the government must provide better access to healthcare, education and social support for vulnerable groups, especially where traditional systems and market forces fail to protect them.

The Senate leader said Nigeria must strengthen its laws and institutions to respond to new forms of abuse and threats against women and children.

He stressed that justice should not remain only in the Constitution or other legal documents but must be available to victims when they need it.

According to him, women who experience domestic violence should be able to report cases without fear of intimidation or public shame.

He also said children who suffer abuse must be protected, listened to and given the support they need.

“Justice must be more than a promise merely expressed in the Constitution or a provision enshrined in our statute books. Rather, it must be accessible, affordable, timely, and effective.

“A woman who suffers domestic violence must be able to seek protection without intimidation or social condemnation. A child who experiences abuse must be heard, protected from further harm, and provided with appropriate support.

“Victims must have access to legal assistance, medical care, and psychosocial services, while perpetrators must be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law,” he said.

He called for cooperation among the legislature, executive, judiciary, security agencies, social welfare institutions, religious organisations, traditional rulers, civil society groups and the private sector to improve the protection of women and children.

Bamidele also urged FIDA to work more closely with the National Assembly by identifying weaknesses in existing laws and recommending changes that would improve the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, called for stronger laws to protect women and children from new forms of abuse.

She warned that the growing use of artificial intelligence and digital platforms had created new threats, including cyberstalking, online harassment, fake images, impersonation and the exploitation of children.

Olarinde called for stronger cooperation among government agencies, courts, security organisations, universities, religious and traditional leaders, the media and civil society groups to tackle gender-based violence and child abuse.

On her part, the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, described Bamidele as a suitable person to speak on the issues, noting the need for legislative and policy changes to improve the protection of women and children.

In her welcome address, FIDA Chairperson in Ekiti State, Ayobami Olowoyo-Richards, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to protecting the rights of women and children.

She said changing social realities had created more complex challenges for the safety, dignity and fundamental rights of both groups.

Olowoyo-Richards urged stakeholders to strengthen laws and institutions to ensure that victims could access justice when needed.