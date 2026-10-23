Senate Approves Two New Federal Universities

The Nigerian Senate has passed two bills seeking to establish new federal universities in Delta and Cross River states to expand access to higher education and improve agricultural and teacher training in the country.

Naija News reports that the proposed institutions are the Federal University of Agriculture in Orogun, Delta State, and the Federal University of Education in Obudu, Cross River State.

The bills were passed on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after senators considered and adopted reports presented by the relevant committees responsible for agricultural colleges, tertiary institutions and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The proposed Federal University of Agriculture, Orogun, will be established through an amendment to the existing law governing the institution.

The legislation is expected to support agricultural development and promote better farming practices in Nigeria.

Presenting the report on the agricultural university bill, Senator Anthony Ani, who represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the proposed institution would contribute to the country’s agricultural growth.

Ani presented the report on behalf of the chairman of the Senate Committee on Agricultural Colleges and Institutions.

He explained that the committee had examined the bill and found it consistent with the required legislative drafting standards.

The committee recommended that the Senate approve the bill, citing the need to strengthen agricultural education and support national development through improved farming and related activities.

The second bill seeks to establish the Federal University of Education in Obudu, Cross River State, with the aim of improving teacher education and increasing access to higher learning.

Presenting the report on the education bill, Senator Muntari Dandutse, who represents Katsina South Senatorial District under the APC, said the proposed university would help address the growing demand for qualified teachers across the country.

Dandutse disclosed that the Senate committee responsible for the bill had conducted a public hearing in May 2025, during which stakeholders expressed support for the establishment of the institution.

According to him, the proposal would transform the existing Federal College of Education in Obudu into a university, allowing the institution to build on its existing facilities, infrastructure and workforce to provide more opportunities for higher education.

He added that the proposed university would provide learning opportunities without discrimination based on race, religious beliefs, sex or political opinions.

Following the presentation of the reports, the Senate considered the bills clause by clause during a Committee of the Whole session. Lawmakers examined and adopted the relevant clauses, schedules and other provisions contained in the proposed legislation.

Both bills subsequently passed their third reading after senators approved them through voice votes during plenary.