Senate Rejects Fresh Electoral Act Review Amid Recent Supreme Court Judgement 

The Nigerian Senate has ruled out reviewing the Electoral Act 2026 before the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Senator Yemi Adaramodu, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, said the National Assembly had completed the legislative process and would not introduce fresh changes to the electoral law while political parties were preparing for the elections.

Speaking in an interview with Punch, Adaramodu said the law was designed to guide the conduct of the 2027 general elections, adding that any review would be considered only after the polls, if necessary.

He said, “We have already done the electoral reform and passed that one; it is meant for the 2027 elections.”

The senator explained that lawmakers could consider amendments after the elections if they received calls for changes or discovered the need to adjust some provisions.

“It is only after the elections that we can consider a review if there is any necessity or calls for amendments and rejigging,” he said.

Adaramodu also encouraged individuals and groups with complaints about the law to submit their petitions to the Senate, while maintaining that the National Assembly had already completed its work on the legislation.

“Anybody who has any petition against it should submit it to the Senate, but for us at the Senate and National Assembly, we have passed the electoral bill into law,” he added.

His comments followed a Supreme Court judgment that overturned an earlier Court of Appeal decision that had declared Sections 77(5), 77(6), 77(7) and 84(2) of the Electoral Act 2026 unconstitutional.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by a seven-member panel, the Supreme Court restored the provisions regulating political party membership registers and candidate nomination procedures.

The apex court also set aside the Court of Appeal’s decision to nullify parts of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s timetable for the 2027 elections.