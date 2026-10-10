Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 10th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 10th October, 2026.

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, has announced that President Bola Tinubu will flag off his 2027 re-election campaign in Kaduna on October 24.

Naija News reports that Yari, a former Zamfara State Governor, disclosed this on Friday after briefing Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, on the council’s campaign preparations.

Speaking to State House correspondence, Yari said Tinubu asked for updates on where the council stood.

He stated that he discuss with the President on the timetable of state visits during the campaign.

On the states the campaign would visit after Kaduna, Yari said the campaign will hit Port Harcourt, Rivers State, followed by Maiduguri, Borno State, adding that the full timetable would be released after the council’s inauguration.

Asked about the challenge posed by the presidential candidates of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Yari argued that Tinubu could not be unseated because God had used the President to support both men in the past.

The Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of copying his production fuel subsidy proposal but stripping away the part that makes it work and handing Nigerians a 30-day discount.

Atiku made the remark in response to the federal government’s 30-day fuel price discount.

Recall that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, had announced a 30-day fuel price discount at all Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations across Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Atiku, while addressing journalists in a viral video online, likened Tinubu to a dull student who copied his classmates’ answers.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has lambasted the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over claims that he won the 2023 presidential election.

Naija News reports that the APC campaign council, in a statement on Friday by its spokesperson, Dele Alake, said Obi’s claim without supporting evidence is becoming annoying.

With reference to a recent interview granted by the NDC candidate to the BBC, Alake insisted that it is unacceptable for the former Labour Party presidential candidate to make such claims without any substantiated evidence.

He described Obi’s claims as a farce and urged him to desist from making such claims.

The APC campaign council continued that Obi is disconnected from the truth to continue making such claims on the outcome of the 2023 election.

It insisted that President Bola Tinubu won the 2023 election as affirmed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the election tribunal.

The council also alleged that Obi left liabilities behind in Anambra State during his tenure as Governor.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that “bloody thieves” and “lunatics” like former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, will never be allowed to attain the presidency of Nigeria.

Speaking to Journalists after a brief meeting with FCT Area council chairmen in Abuja, Wike launched a blistering verbal assault on Amaechi after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) politician reportedly told voters in Edo State that “only thieves and mad people” would vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to a statement by Amaechi who stated that “a lunatic cannot preside over Nigeria”, Wike questioned Amaechi’s mental stability.

Wike, who accused Amaechi of being hypocritical political warfare, called out the media and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allowing such campaign rhetoric to go unchecked.

Wike warned that if Amaechi continues to insult supporters of the President, he will face severe resistance on his home turf.

Wike insisted that a politician with Amaechi’s track record has no moral standing to lecture Nigerians or aspire to the highest office in the land.

He challenged journalists to hold the opposition candidate accountable for multi-million-dollar projects left unaccounted for during his tenure as Governor of Rivers State.

According to the Minister, $39 Million Justice Karibi-Whyte Hospital fully paid for, but never built.

The Minister further explained that, a $10 Million fumigation contract awarded to a Cuban firm to eliminate mosquitoes, which Wike mocked as a total waste of funds.

He equally revealed that a 68 billion naira Monorail white elephant project was abandoned in Port Harcourt during the tenure of Amaechi as governor of Rivers State.

Furthermore, $308 Million Power Asset Sale, as proceeds from the sale of state gas turbines that Wike claimed were looted.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is hostile toward President Bola Tinubu out of pain and bitterness.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, in a statement on Friday night, described Atiku’s recent verbal attacks against Tinubu as symptoms of “agitated depression” fueled by political defeat.

Keyamo said Atiku is obviously pained that Tinubu secured the presidency on his first attempt after the two politicians pursued parallel, decades-long political trajectories.

Recalling their political ties from when Tinubu served as Governor of Lagos State and Atiku as Vice President, Keyamo argued that the ADC presidential candidate was once viewed as higher on the political pecking order.

Keyamo further called on those close to the former Vice President to support him rather than encourage his public outbursts, stressing that Atiku’s posture risks alienating his remaining supporters as he moves toward “political oblivion.”

Quoting Ecclesiastes 9:11 to emphasise that political power is governed by divine timing, Keyamo said Atiku urgently needs mental health support at this critical time.

A fresh court filing in the United States (US) has alleged that the Nigerian government pays $750,000 monthly to DCI Group AZ, LLC, an affiliate associated with American public affairs firm DCI Group.

The allegation was contained in a document submitted by American transparency activist Aaron Greenspan in his ongoing lawsuit seeking US government records linked to President Bola Tinubu and an alleged federal investigation in the early 1990s involving Tinubu and Abiodun Agbele.

Naija News understands that Greenspan filed the request for judicial notice on October 8, 2026, as part of his efforts to persuade the court to allow limited discovery involving Tinubu, who joined the case in October 2023.

The filing also alleges that an online account managed by the DCI affiliate published a post attacking Greenspan on August 5, 2026.

However, the document does not establish that the Nigerian government directed or funded the alleged attack, or that the monthly payment was connected to it. It also does not establish who was responsible for the attacks on Greenspan’s website.

In the filing, Greenspan referred to allegations by federal prosecutors that a Washington public affairs and lobbying firm had engaged Israeli contractors whose operators allegedly hacked electronic accounts belonging to targets connected to a project for the firm’s client.

According to the filing, the hacked information was subsequently provided to the lobbying firm.

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has revealed that Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), ordained him as a pastor when he was younger.

Naija News reports that Anuku made the revelation during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

The actor explained that he studied theology at Redemption Camp while living in Lagos.

According to him, his involvement in ministry was driven by his love for God and his desire to follow the spiritual direction he believed he had received.

Anuku said many people were unaware of his background in ministry but maintained that he still considers himself a pastor.

He disclosed that his ordination took place when his wife was still alive.

The veteran actor also challenged anyone who doubted his claim to seek confirmation from Adeboye, insisting that the cleric could verify his account.

Kenyan woman Hellen Ati has expressed frustration over businessman Paschal Okechukwu popularly known as Chiefpriest’s lack of support for her child.

Naija News reports that Ati said she had made several attempts to reunite the boy with his alleged father but had yet to achieve the desired result.

She disclosed that she had also taken the matter to court, but the efforts had not resolved the situation.

The Kenyan woman explained that she had been struggling to care for the child through small jobs that help her provide food and meet his basic needs.

According to her, the situation has become increasingly difficult, especially as she claims the businessman has not checked on the boy since she became pregnant in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a suspension of up to six months after walking out of Portugal’s national team camp following a disagreement with head coach Jorge Jesus.

The Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary rules have reportedly triggered an automatic suspension process, with its disciplinary council expected to determine the length of the ban.

The dispute reportedly centred on the number of minutes Ronaldo played during the international break. The veteran forward left the camp following his disagreement with Jesus, sparking questions about his relationship with the coach.

Ronaldo has since apologised for leaving the squad and admitted that his actions should have consequences.

However, the disciplinary council will consider the circumstances surrounding the incident, including his apology, before deciding on the punishment.

According to ESPN, a shorter suspension is considered more likely, although the possible ban could range from one to six months.

A suspension lasting more than a month would rule Ronaldo out of Portugal’s Nations League fixtures against Denmark and Wales next month.

Tickets for the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between British boxing rivals Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua sold out within an hour of going on sale earlier today, October 9, with more than 500,000 fans reportedly waiting in the online queue.

About 80,000 tickets were released for the December 11 fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, according to BBC Sport. The main event is expected to begin in the early hours of Saturday, December 12.

Tickets went on sale at 12:00 BST, with prices ranging from £88.50 to £13,128, including booking fees.

However, tickets quickly appeared on resale websites after the sell-out, with ringside VIP seats advertised for as much as £73,645, while upper-tier seats were listed for £425.

Naija News reports that the fight, which will be broadcast globally on Netflix, was announced in September and is being promoted through a collaboration between Turki Alalshikh’s The Ring and Ultimate Fighting Championship chief Dana White. Fury, 38, and Joshua, 36, are both former two-time world champions.

Wembley Stadium in London and Madison Square Garden in New York were initially considered as potential venues before Cardiff emerged as the preferred location.

The Principality Stadium has previously hosted major late-night boxing events, including Joe Calzaghe’s fight against Mikkel Kessler in November 2007, which began at 01:00 GMT.

Similarly, Ricky Hatton’s victory over Kostya Tszyu at Manchester’s MEN Arena in 2005 started at approximately 02:00 local time to accommodate US broadcaster Showtime’s Saturday evening schedule.

The announcement of the Fury-Joshua bout followed uncertainty over its promotion, with Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, arguing that his fighter’s contract prevented White from taking on a promotional role.

Netflix had announced that Alalshikh’s The Ring and White would work together to promote the bout. The British rivals eventually met at a news conference on September 30 to begin the build-up to what is expected to be one of the biggest fights in British boxing history.

Fury and Joshua are reportedly set to share a purse worth close to $200 million.

The main event’s ringwalks are expected to begin at around 01:00 GMT on December 12, following a live music performance. The stadium is scheduled to remain open until 03:30 GMT.

Organisers have yet to announce the undercard fights.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.