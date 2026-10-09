Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 9th October, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 9th October, 2026.

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to negotiate a ceiling of ₦1,350 per litre on the ex-gantry price of petrol as part of measures to reduce fluctuations in fuel prices across the country.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday.

Oyedele explained that the proposed arrangement would help protect domestic petrol prices from sudden changes in international crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

He, however, acknowledge that the intervention would not completely eliminate the financial pressure faced by Nigeria households.

Speaking on the proposed measures, the Minister said the government was developing a price modulation mechanism aimed at ensuring greater stability in petrol prices.

The Federal Government has announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

Naija News reports that Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, made this known on Thursday during a Press conference in Abuja.

He said the discount is not a subsidy but a government arrangement to sell petrol at cost, adding that the Federal Government will also negotiate a landing cost, which it will review monthly.

He said, “There’ll be a discount on NNPC petrol for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters So, it’s not a subsidy, the government is just saying we sell to you at cost.”

The Organised Labour has given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to reduce the pump price of petrol to its 2024 level and begin negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint meeting of its National Executive Council and Central Working Committee.

Naija News reports that the communiqué, signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the ultimatum would take effect from Friday, October 9, 2026.

The congress called for a reduction in the price of petrol to the level it was when the current national minimum wage was signed into law in 2024, saying the move would cushion the effects of the energy crisis on workers and other Nigerians.

Labour also demanded that the government commence negotiations for a new minimum wage before the end of October, arguing that the existing wage had lost its value amid the depreciation of the naira and the rising cost of living.

According to the NLC, many workers can no longer afford basic necessities, including food, shelter, healthcare, transportation and education.

The 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members rescued after spending seven days in the hands of their abductors have returned to Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News understands that the victims who were rescued on Wednesday, October 7, arrived in the state capital on Thursday and were taken to the Department of State Services headquarters in Aleshinloye, Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

According to The Punch, only representatives of the victims’ parents were allowed into the DSS premises, while other people gathered outside the office.

The prospective corps members were among 30 graduates travelling from Oyo State to their orientation camps in Abia State when they were abducted.

The victims were travelling in two buses when they were kidnapped along the Owerri-Onitsha road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Ten of the prospective corps members managed to escape through the bush during the attack, while the remaining 20 were held captive.

They were eventually rescued seven days after their abduction.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has said there is no genocide of Christians or any other religious group in Nigeria, insisting that insecurity affects citizens regardless of their faith.

The council stated this while calling for an urgent and comprehensive reform of the country’s security architecture.

The position was contained in a communiqué issued after the NSCIA General Assembly held at the National Mosque in Abuja, Naija News reports.

The communiqué was signed by the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the council’s Secretary-General, Professor Is-haq Oloyede.

The council said, “Insecurity in Nigeria affects all Nigerians regardless of faith and that there is no genocide of Christians or any religious community in Nigeria as claimed in some quarters.”

While calling for changes to the country’s security system, the NSCIA expressed support for decentralized policing.

It, however, said any move towards state police must be based on professionalism and strong safeguards.

The presidency has debunked claims in some quarters that the government has reintroduced fuel subsidies.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made the denial in a short statement on Thursday in reaction to a news headline shortly after the government announced that Nigerians will buy petrol at lower prices at Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) filling stations for the next 30 days.

The headline had read “Tinubu govt reintroduction of subsidy on fuel sold at NNPC stations.”

However, Onanuga, in a swift reaction, labelled the report as fake news.

He clarified that what the government announced was a discount on petrol dispensed by NNPC Limited for the next 30 days, with priority for public transporters.

Nigerian content creators Jarvis and Peller are expecting their first child together, two months after getting married.

Naija News reports that Jarvis announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

The content creator described the pregnancy as a new chapter in their journey, expressing gratitude to God for what she called their greatest blessing and answered prayer.

The announcement comes after several major milestones in the couple’s relationship this year.

Peller proposed to Jarvis in Ghana in June before the couple went ahead with their marriage ceremonies.

They later held their traditional marriage rites in Edo State and completed their civil wedding in Lagos before celebrating their union with a white wedding attended by family members, friends and other public figures.

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria President, Emeka Rollas, has apologized to actress Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita Daniels, Senator Ned Nwoko and some Nollywood colleagues over his comments during the actress’s marital crisis.

Naija News reports that Rollas made the apology in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2026, after reflecting on how he handled the controversy surrounding Regina and Nwoko’s marriage.

The former AGN president had publicly spoken about the couple’s marital troubles in November 2025, when the issue attracted widespread attention.

At the time, Rollas expressed concerns about Regina’s situation and also made comments about her mother, Rita Daniels, as well as Nwoko, who was then associated with the guild as its Board of Patrons chairman.

He also mentioned several senior actors whom he claimed had knowledge of events connected to the dispute.

However, months after the controversy, Rollas said he had reconsidered his approach and accepted that he could have handled the matter differently.

Galatasaray doctor Yener İnce has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s fitness ahead of Friday’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Kasımpaşa at RAMS Park.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last three matches in all competitions after suffering an injury during the club’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir last month. The injury also ruled the Nigeria international out of the Super Eagles’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The striker has resumed some team training and hopes to return against Kasımpaşa, but İnce has refused to confirm whether he will feature in the match.

İnce revealed that Osimhen took part in some team training on Wednesday, October 7, but said the medical team would continue to assess him before making a decision.

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has criticised Argentina after his players were prevented from taking photographs with Lionel Messi and exchanging shirts with the world champions following Tuesday’s international friendly in Buenos Aires.

Naija News reports that Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Messi’s final appearance for the national team. The 39-year-old scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists for Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz as Argentina marked his international farewell with a victory.

Rohr said Benin’s players tried to meet Messi and other Argentina players after the match but were stopped by security personnel. Speaking on RMC radio’s Rothen s’enflamme on Wednesday, the former Nigeria coach said the restrictions prevented the teams from interacting despite some Argentine players attempting to exchange shirts.

Rohr added that the Benin delegation also tried to present Messi with a bouquet in the country’s yellow, red and green colours, but they could not meet the Argentina captain.