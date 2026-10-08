After Looking Back, I Am Sorry – Ex-AGN Boss Rollas Apologizes To Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko

Former Actors Guild of Nigeria President, Emeka Rollas, has apologized to actress Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita Daniels, Senator Ned Nwoko and some Nollywood colleagues over his comments during the actress’s marital crisis.

Naija News reports that Rollas made the apology in a statement shared on his Instagram page on Thursday, October 8, 2026, after reflecting on how he handled the controversy surrounding Regina and Nwoko’s marriage.

The former AGN president had publicly spoken about the couple’s marital troubles in November 2025, when the issue attracted widespread attention.

At the time, Rollas expressed concerns about Regina’s situation and also made comments about her mother, Rita Daniels, as well as Nwoko, who was then associated with the guild as its Board of Patrons chairman.

He also mentioned several senior actors whom he claimed had knowledge of events connected to the dispute.

However, months after the controversy, Rollas said he had reconsidered his approach and accepted that he could have handled the matter differently.

According to him, his reflection was partly triggered by a recent meeting with Rita Daniels, where some people attempted to settle the disagreement between them.

Rollas said the encounter gave him another chance to think about his earlier actions and the circumstances under which he made his comments.

He subsequently apologized to Rita Daniels and her family, Nwoko and his family, Regina Daniels, members of the AGN Board of Trustees and some colleagues who were mentioned during the controversy.

Those he included in the apology were Okey Bakassi, Charles Inojie, Chinyere Wilfred, Jide Kosoko, Sanni Danji, Agility and Nazareth Jesse.

Rollas said his decision to apologise was based on his personal reflection and not on any expectation that those involved must accept it.

He acknowledged that while he may still have his personal views about some of the issues he raised during the controversy, he accepted responsibility for the way he expressed them and the timing of his intervention.

The former guild president also expressed regret that his comments were made at a period when the Daniels family was dealing with a difficult situation.

He said his decision to apologise was intended to help him move on with a focus on peace, reconciliation, dignity and respect.

Rollas further acknowledged that leadership requires more than the willingness to speak openly, noting that it also involves knowing when to reconsider one’s approach and accept responsibility for mistakes.