‘It Is Well’ – Rita Daniels Speaks On Regina’s ‘Return’ To Ned Nwoko’s House

Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, has dismissed rumours of reconciliation between her daughter, Regina and estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Naija News recalls that social media went into a frenzy last weekend after rumours of the couple’s reconciliation surfaced following Regina’s appearance at Ned Nwoko’s house.

Reacting to the development, many Nigerians, including celebrities who supported Regina during her messy separation from Ned, vowed never to interfere in the couple’s disputes again.

Also, Nollywood actor, Stanley Ontop, in a post via his Instagram, called out Regina Daniels for disappointing her supporters.

Narrating how he was nearly arrested by Ned Nwoko for supporting Regina and her family during the dispute, Stanley vowed never to intervene in any marital crisis again.

Tagging Ned Nwoko as ‘oppressor’, the actor said, “In fact, all the activists I brought into this matter to support Regina are angry with me now because I gave them my words that she’s not going back to that house. Now every one of them has been calling me on the phone saying Ontop see what you brought me into.

“I almost went to prison because of this case. I was the one that posted the video of where they were harassing Regina at Ned’s house. I was almost arrested because they were looking for me to be arrested. Now, let’s say you didn’t go there to stay, let’s agree that you went there to see your children, and you were that relaxed?”

However, amid the backlash, Rita Daniels, in a private chat with Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, shared on Instagram said Regina was invited by her estranged husband to see her children.

Rita said, “It is well my dear. She was invited to see her children, that was what happened. Thanks a lot for your support and concern.”