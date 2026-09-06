Why My Sister Visited Ned Nwoko’s Home – Regina Daniels’ Sister Speaks Amid Reconciliation Rumours

Destiny Daniels, sister of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has reacted to reports claiming that she has returned to her husband, Ned Nwoko, after she was recently seen at his residence.

Naija News reports that Destiny said Regina only visited the home to spend time with her children and urged the public to stop concluding the actress’ marital situation from the visit.

She explained via a post on her Instagram story that Regina was allowed to visit her children on Saturday night.

The sibling said her presence at the residence should not be taken as proof that she had returned to the marriage.

She also addressed speculation about the actress’ physical appearance, saying Regina is not pregnant as some social media users had claimed.

According to her, the actress has only gained some weight, which she said should not be mistaken for pregnancy.

She wrote: “Y’all should chill. She was granted a visit to see her children just last night. No, she’s not pregnant either. It’s called putting on weight. She’s still very much single for now.”

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married in 2019 but broke up after their relationship became strained in 2025. They have two children together.

Meanwhile, Regina Daniels has teased fans about plans to have another child despite the messy separation from her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.