Osimhen Injury Update: Galatasaray Doctor Refuses To Rush Nigeria Striker

Galatasaray doctor Yener İnce has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s fitness ahead of Friday’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Kasımpaşa at RAMS Park.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last three matches in all competitions after suffering an injury during the club’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir last month. The injury also ruled the Nigeria international out of the Super Eagles’ 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The striker has resumed some team training and hopes to return against Kasımpaşa, but İnce has refused to confirm whether he will feature in the match.

“His treatment is also going very well. But we need to say this about him: there was a very large hematoma in a muscle group that the doctors call Grade 2. He had serious bleeding. His injury is not something to be taken lightly,” İnce said on Galatasaray’s YouTube channel.

“With the help of our radiologist colleagues at our sponsor hospital, we drained the hematoma using a different method. After the hematoma was drained, he felt much better. His treatment is ongoing.”

İnce revealed that Osimhen took part in some team training on Wednesday, October 7, but said the medical team would continue to assess him before making a decision.

“He participated in some of the team’s training sessions yesterday. However, we will assess him day by day, phase by phase. We don’t want to take any risks,” he added.

The doctor also included Wilfried Singo in his warning, stressing that Galatasaray would rather protect both players than risk a longer absence.

“I understand there’s a very important match schedule, but rather than losing the player for an even longer period, we need to move forward based on the test results we’ve obtained here. We will try to protect him as much as possible.”

İnce also dismissed speculation surrounding Osimhen’s absence from team training after the striker returned to Türkiye from a short holiday in Nigeria.

“When the player arrived here, he had an upper respiratory infection. That’s why he trained using a different method for two days. We didn’t include him in team training; we trained him separately,” he explained.