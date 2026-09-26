France Confirm Extent Of Mbappe’s Injury, Exits Zidane’s Squad

France have confirmed that captain Kylian Mbappe suffered a tendon injury in his left knee during Friday’s 1-0 Nations League win over Turkey and will leave the squad to return to Real Madrid for treatment.

Mbappe scored the only goal at the Kocaeli Stadium, taking his international tally to a record-extending 67 goals. However, the 27-year-old forward immediately showed signs of discomfort after scoring, sitting on the turf and holding his left knee.

The Real Madrid forward received treatment from France’s medical staff and initially returned to the pitch, but he quickly went down again and had to be substituted. His injury overshadowed France’s win, which marked Zinedine Zidane’s first match as head coach.

Zidane admitted after the game that Mbappe’s condition was concerning and confirmed that France would not risk keeping him with the squad.

“No, it’s not good. It’s not good, unfortunately,” Zidane told French television.

“He will have to go back. We will not take risks; he has extended his knee when he took the shot. It’s not very encouraging.”

The French Football Federation (FFF) later confirmed the extent of Mbappe’s injury and announced that the forward would return to Madrid for further treatment.

“Kylian Mbappe injured his knee during his winning strike. He is suffering from a tendon injury and will return to Madrid for treatment,” the federation said.

Mbappe’s withdrawal ends his involvement in the current international camp and leaves France without their captain for their remaining Nations League fixtures in September and October. Les Bleus still have two games against Belgium and a game against Italy within the ongoing international window.