You Have To Play For Real Madrid To Be Part Of Football History – Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has opened up about his life in Spain, saying he has enjoyed more peace since leaving France for Real Madrid.

The France captain made the revelation in an extensive interview with Diario AS while reflecting on his time at the Spanish club, Naija News reports.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid in June 2024 after deciding not to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent seven years.

Since moving to Madrid, the 27-year-old forward has scored 94 goals and provided 14 assists in 110 appearances for the club.

He has also started the new season in strong form, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in seven matches.

Speaking about what it means to play for Real Madrid, Mbappe said, “I believe that if you want to be part of football history, you have to play for Real Madrid.”

The Frenchman described his time at the club as a privilege, adding that becoming a Real Madrid player takes a footballer to a different level, a higher level.

Mbappe also explained that adapting to life in Spain has been a positive experience for him.

“I wanted to get to know a new culture and adapt quickly to Spanish culture. Of course I still have to get used to it a bit, but I think it gets better every day,” he said.

According to the forward, he has not experienced any period of unhappiness in Spain apart from the early days when he did not have his own home.

“I have never had a moment here when I felt unhappy. Only at the beginning, when I did not have a home of my own. If you do not have your own place, you feel strange. You always long to go home, to be with your family,” Mbappe said.

He added, “As soon as I had my own place, I was always happy in Madrid and in Spain.”