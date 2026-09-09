Courtois Puts Belgium Career On Hold Until 2027

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has decided to put his Belgium career on hold until September 2027.

The 34-year-old, who has earned 115 international caps, will miss Belgium’s upcoming Nations League campaign under new head coach Mark Van Bommel.

Courtois last played for Belgium at this summer’s World Cup but will not feature in the Nations League, which begins with a match against Italy on September 25.

Van Bommel had informed Courtois that he could not guarantee him the starting goalkeeper role, prompting the Real Madrid star to step away from the squad for the competition.

“I have made the choice not to play the entire Nations League campaign with the Red Devils,” Courtois told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws after Real Madrid’s 2-1 Champions League win over Inter Milan on Tuesday.

“Unless the national coach runs into injury problems; then I can be called up exceptionally.”

Belgium will now have to rely on other goalkeeping options, with Manchester United’s 24-year-old Senne Lammens and Chelsea’s 21-year-old Mike Penders among those available to Van Bommel.

Courtois intends to make himself available again when Belgium begin their preparations for the Euro 2028 qualifiers next year.

“I am making myself available again for the European Championship qualifiers,” Courtois said.

“If the goalkeeper playing in the Nations League performs well, Van Bommel might continue with him.

“However, I want to fight for my place. I want to prove that I can be the first-choice keeper again.”