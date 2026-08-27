Mourinho Hails ‘Incredible’ Mbappé After Real Sociedad Hat-Trick

Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has hailed Kylian Mbappé as “incredible” after the French forward fired a hat-trick in Los Blancos’ win over Real Sociedad.

Speaking to Real Madrid’s official website after the match, Mourinho described Mbappé’s current level as “stratospheric” and praised the 27-year-old’s hunger to make history at the Santiago Bernabéu.

“This guy is incredible,” Mourinho said.

“I see him really hungry to make history with Real Madrid, and I see a team where, despite Kylian being Kylian, it’s hard for me not to talk about the team.”

Mourinho said Mbappé has not relied solely on his goalscoring instincts, pointing to his willingness to drop deep, create opportunities and combine with teammates as a key part of his game.

“I always say that in my career I’ve coached teams with incredible players, and I’ve had teams with good players, but not the absolute best. I always say that these guys need to be taught to play as a team. Nothing individual when the team is struggling to build attacks,” the coach said.

“Kylian has a lot of ability. He doesn’t wait for the team to play to score; he drops deep to create opportunities, plays a one-two with Jude for the goal… he has a lot of quality. Obviously, Kylian had his own game, but everyone played very well.”

The Portuguese tactician believes Mbappé’s form has made Real Madrid more dangerous, while the forward continues to push his case as the leading player in world football.