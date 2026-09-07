Kylian Mbappe: This Could Be The Year I Win Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe believes this could be the year he finally wins the Ballon d’Or after another prolific season for club and country.

Kylian Mbappe, 27, scored 42 goals in 44 appearances for Real Madrid last season, although the Spanish giants ended the campaign without a major trophy.

Mbappe also enjoyed a record-breaking World Cup campaign, winning the Golden Boot after scoring 10 goals. His goals took his career tally at the tournament to 22, the highest ever recorded, although France finished fourth.

The France captain believes his performances have strengthened his case for the prestigious individual award, which will be presented on 26 October.

“I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award,” he said.

“There are many people who speak about the Ballon d’Or and me. Of course I’ve made history in the most important competition. Maybe it’s a good year for this, but people can vote according to what they think.”

Mbappe, who finished third in the Ballon d’Or rankings in 2023 while playing for Paris Saint-Germain, also insisted he remains confident in his own ability.

“I always think I’m the best [player in the world], but everyone has their own opinion,” he said.

“Maybe people think different ways. I don’t think it’s a discussion we need to have.

“Of course this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d’Or. But journalists vote.”

Despite Mbappe’s confidence, bookmakers currently place three players ahead of him in the race.

England captain Harry Kane is the favourite after scoring a club-record 61 goals in 51 appearances for Bayern Munich last season and helping the German side win the domestic double. Kane also scored six goals at the World Cup.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is the second favourite after winning La Liga with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, while his club and international teammate Rodri, formerly of Manchester City, is third in the ranking.