Mourinho Rules Out Real Madrid Move For Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has ruled out a move for Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal despite admitting that he rates the teenager highly.

Mourinho described Yamal as “a very good player” but made it clear that Real Madrid have no plans to pursue the Spain international.

Fabrizio Romano quoted Mourinho on 𝕏 on Thursday as saying: “I won’t sign him. We already have the best players.”

Yamal has become one of the most exciting young players in world football since breaking into Barcelona’s first team. His performances for club and country have continued to attract praise as he establishes himself among the game’s top talents.

Despite Yamal’s quality, Mourinho believes Madrid already have the players they need to compete at the highest level. His comments effectively shut down any suggestion that the club could make a move for the Barcelona star.

The Portuguese also discussed Yan Diomande’s arrival, revealing that while he did not personally request the signing, he wanted the young winger at the club.

“No, I did not ask, but I wanted him. He’s a great player who can play on both sides,” Mourinho said.

Diomande’s ability to operate on either flank gives Mourinho another option in attack as Madrid prepare for the new season.

Real Madrid will open their league campaign away to Espanyol on Saturday, August 22, with the match taking place at the RCDE Stadium.