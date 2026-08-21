Diomande Ready To ‘Die’ For Mourinho After Record Real Madrid Move

Real Madrid’s record signing Yan Diomande has declared his admiration for José Mourinho, saying he is ready to give everything for the Portuguese manager as he begins his career at the Spanish giants.

The Ivorian forward made the comments after completing his high-profile move from RB Leipzig to Real Madrid, where Mourinho is now in charge. Diomande said players often develop a special bond with the Portuguese coach and are willing to go to great lengths for him.

The highly rated teenager said, “When you play for José Mourinho, you want to die for him. I am ready to die for him,” as reported by Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 earlier today, August 21.

Naija News reports that Real Madrid signed the Ivory Coast international from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to €140 million. The forward has signed a seven-year contract at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s league clash against Espanyol scheduled to kick-off at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, Diomande dismissed concerns over the huge fee the club paid to secure his services, insisting that the club’s investment reflects its confidence in his ability.

He said, “They spent a lot of money because they believe in me; why will I be scared?

“I’m not scared; I feel no pressure. I will do what I do, and God will do the rest.”