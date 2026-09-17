Mbappé Wants Ballon d’Or To Return To Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé has expressed his desire to see the Ballon d’Or return to Real Madrid, saying the prestigious individual award would give the club’s supporters another reason to celebrate.

Speaking to Diario AS on Thursday, Kylian Mbappé said he wants the award to return to the Santiago Bernabéu and the Madridistas.

“I really want the Ballon d’Or to return to Real Madrid,” Mbappé said. “It needs to come back to the Bernabéu, to the Madridistas, to return for all those people and give them something to be excited about. They deserve it more than anyone.”

Mbappé also addressed his own chances of winning the award, insisting that his performances on the pitch should speak for themselves.

“In my opinion, this is a good year to win it,” he said. “My feet are my best advocates, more so than anything I might say!”

The France international joined Real Madrid after leaving Paris Saint-Germain and has continued his pursuit of individual and team honours with the Spanish giants.

Mbappé also praised Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal despite the rivalry between the two clubs. The Frenchman acknowledged the youngster’s ability and backed him to enjoy a successful career.

“Lamine Yamal is a very talented player, and I have a feeling he’s going to have a great career,” Mbappé said. “I wish him all the best.”