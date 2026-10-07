Osimhen Returns To Training Ahead Of Galatasaray’s Kasımpaşa Clash

Galatasaray have received a boost ahead of Friday’s Turkish Süper Lig clash with Kasımpaşa after Victor Osimhen returned to partial team training following a groin injury.

Osimhen joined his teammates for the opening stages of Wednesday’s session at the Kemerburgaz Metin Oktay Facilities under head coach Okan Buruk. Osimhen participated in the warm-up, passing drills and early team exercises before continuing with an individual programme under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

The 27-year-old has been recovering from a right adductor injury suffered during Galatasaray’s 3-2 win over İstanbul Başakşehir on September 4. Osimhen scored in the match before being forced off in the 33rd minute after experiencing discomfort.

Medical examinations later revealed an advanced-moderate strain with bleeding in the right adductor muscle group. The injury ruled him out of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau, as well as Galatasaray’s Champions League opener against Sporting CP and Süper Lig matches against Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor.

Osimhen continued his rehabilitation in Lagos during the international break after Galatasaray’s medical team advised against him joining the Super Eagles. Taiwo Awoniyi subsequently replaced him in Nigeria’s squad.

The striker is now being assessed for a possible return against Kasımpaşa at Rams Park on Friday, October 9.

Turkish reports indicate that Buruk could introduce him for around 30 minutes rather than immediately restoring him to the starting line-up.

The cautious approach would allow Galatasaray to assess Osimhen’s match fitness while limiting his workload ahead of another major test against Barcelona in the Champions League on October 13.

Osimhen made an impressive start to the season before his injury, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his first four Süper Lig appearances.