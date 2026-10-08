Notorious Bandit Leader Kachalla Mu’azu, Six Others Killed In Zamfara Clash

A suspected bandit leader, Kachalla Mu’azu, and six members of his gang have reportedly been killed during a confrontation with a rival armed group in Zamfara State.

The incident occurred around Mada in Gusau Local Government Area at approximately 7:30 pm on Wednesday October 7, 2026.

Security sources told Zagazola Makama that Mu’azu and his associates were reportedly returning from Yankara Market when they were ambushed by members of a rival armed group who had laid in wait along their route.

It was gathered that the clash reportedly resulted in the deaths of Mu’azu and six of his associates.

Mu’azu was said to have been a prominent bandit commander linked to criminal activities and attacks affecting communities in Gusau and other parts of Zamfara, as well as areas of neighbouring Katsina State.

His death is expected to have implications for the activities of armed groups operating around the Gusau axis, although it remains unclear whether the killing will lead to any immediate change in the security situation.

Mada is a settlement in the eastern part of Gusau Local Government Area, about 32 kilometres from Gusau town, while Yankara is located along the Gusau-Funtua axis.