Ondo Plane Crash: NAF Begins Probe, Clarifies Number Of Passengers

The Nigerian Air Force has commenced an investigation into the military aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ondo State, as recovery teams battle difficult terrain to retrieve the wreckage and victims.

The Air Force also clarified that 25 persons, including seven crew members, were aboard the aircraft, contrary to earlier reports suggesting that 32 people were on board.

A military source disclosed that a board of inquiry comprising aviation specialists had been activated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The source explained that the panel, traditionally headed by the Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, was expected to work alongside recovery teams because evidence gathered during the operation would form part of the investigation.

The source told The PUNCH: “A board of inquiry has been set up. Immediately after an aircraft crashes, we activated the board of specialists. The Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation is automatically the chairman of the board.

“It’s a permanent appointment. They have to be on the ground as they are recovering those things, because part of the recovery process forms part of the investigation.”

The source said the response crew were facing hurdles at the crash site in its move to recover bodies due to the dense vegetation and terrain.

According to the official, a private construction firm provided specialised floating heavy equipment to clear thick vegetation in the swamp before recovery teams can access and extract the aircraft’s fuselage.

The source added: “I don’t think they’ve recovered all the bodies yet. The aircraft is deeply submerged in the swamp, and we are currently clearing the area. A construction company brought a floating buggy, or whatever it’s called. So, that’s what is clearing that path.

“Until we clear that part, we can look for what to use to lift the fuselage out of that swamp. It is going to take time before we can recover the bodies. The clearing operations remain ongoing at the site.”

The military official dismissed speculation regarding the age and airworthiness of the aircraft, stressing that the aircraft was a relatively modern acquisition delivered around 2010 and properly maintained.

Also speaking to The PUNCH, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said a comprehensive investigation into the crash is already underway under the direct order of the Chief of Air Staff.

He said the service relies on standard, established aircraft investigation protocols rather than ad hoc panels.

According to Ejodame, official findings will be made public once the preliminary report is concluded.

“The most important thing is that the Chief of Air Staff has directed a comprehensive investigation and the outcome of that one will be communicated. Whether it’s a board, committee, or a one-man army,” he said.

Clarifying the number of individuals in the crashed aircraft, he said: “For air traffic controllers, when they normally communicate ‘25 souls on board inclusive of seven crew’, it is minus the seven – the seven is in the 25. It doesn’t mean you add.”

He explained, “In this case, there were 25 souls on board: five were active crew, then two were passengers, but they are crew. So, there are seven crew on board reported, but only five were flying at that time. The other two were on board as passengers.”