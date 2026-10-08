 Skip to content
News

6.3-magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu

Published
By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Earthquake Credit: REUTERS
Earthquake scene. Credit: REUTERS

Key Takeaways

  • The United States Geological Survey reported that a 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu on Thursday, shaking the Pacific island nation in the South Pacific.
  • The USGS said the shallow quake struck about 110 kilometres east of Luganville, Vanuatu’s second largest city, with low exposure and minimal landslide risk.
  • Vanuatu records frequent earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a major seismic and volcanic belt driven by tectonic plate movements.

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The USGS said the shallow earthquake occurred approximately 110 kilometres east of Luganville, the country’s second largest city.

The agency indicated that the number of people exposed to the tremor was low, while the risk of landslides was also considered minimal.

Vanuatu, an archipelago in the South Pacific, experiences frequent earthquakes because of its location along the Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Ring of Fire is major zone of seismic and volcanic activity extending across parts of Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

The region is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes because of movements along tectonic plate boundaries.

More to come..

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.