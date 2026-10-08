NLC Gives Tinubu Govt Ultimatum To Reduce Petrol Price, Begin New Minimum Wage Talks

The Organised Labour has given the federal government a two-week ultimatum to reduce the pump price of petrol to its 2024 level and begin negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) disclosed this in a communiqué issued at the end of a joint meeting of its National Executive Council and Central Working Committee.

Naija News reports that the communiqué, signed by NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the ultimatum would take effect from Friday, October 9, 2026.

The congress called for a reduction in the price of petrol to the level it was when the current national minimum wage was signed into law in 2024, saying the move would cushion the effects of the energy crisis on workers and other Nigerians.

“Take measures to reduce the price of petrol across the nation to what it was at the signing of the current national minimum wage in 2024, to cushion the impact of the energy crisis on workers and the masses, as is being done in other countries,” the communiqué stated.

Labour also demanded that the government commence negotiations for a new minimum wage before the end of October, arguing that the existing wage had lost its value amid the depreciation of the naira and the rising cost of living.

According to the NLC, many workers can no longer afford basic necessities, including food, shelter, healthcare, transportation and education.

“The Congress demands a living wage that reflects the true cost of living and the dignity of the Nigerian worker. Any further delay by the Federal Government remains unacceptable,” it said.

The NLC also urged the government to fully implement the terms of settlement reached with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals on February 5, 2026.

It also called for the resolution of additional demands raised by the health workers’ unions since the agreement was reached, as well as the implementation of the demands of the Joint Public Sector Negotiating Council (JPSNC).

The congress warned that failure to meet its demands within the stipulated period would force it to take action as directed by its relevant organs.

The meeting, which reviewed the state of the nation and the economic difficulties confronting workers, expressed concern over persistent inflation, pressure on the naira, declining purchasing power and the rising cost of living.

It accused the government of pursuing neo-liberal economic policies that shift the burden of fiscal challenges to poor workers and the wider population while benefiting a few.

The NLC maintained that sustainable national development would remain elusive if workers continued to face what it described as corporate plunder and economic enslavement.

The congress also blamed high petrol prices for rising transportation costs and increases in the prices of food and other essential commodities.

It urged the federal government to reverse what it described as insensitive policies that allow indiscriminate increases in petroleum prices to the benefit of oil marketers.

In addition, the labour movement demanded tax relief for workers, as previously agreed, and the immediate payment of outstanding wage awards to help ease the financial pressure on employees.

It described the two measures as the minimum relief required to restore workers’ dignity amid worsening economic conditions.

“The government cannot continue to demand sacrifice from workers without offering any relief to the suffering masses and workers,” the communiqué stated.

The NLC reaffirmed its commitment to resisting exploitation and oppression, urging its affiliate unions and progressive allies to remain on high alert and prepare for decisive action against policies it considers harmful to ordinary Nigerians.