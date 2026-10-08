20 Rescued Oyo Prospective NYSC Corps Members Arrive Ibadan

The 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members rescued after spending seven days in the hands of their abductors have returned to Ibadan, Oyo State.

Naija News understands that the victims who were rescued on Wednesday, October 7, arrived in the state capital on Thursday and were taken to the Department of State Services headquarters in Aleshinloye, Ibadan South West Local Government Area.

According to The Punch, only representatives of the victims’ parents were allowed into the DSS premises, while other people gathered outside the office.

The prospective corps members were among 30 graduates travelling from Oyo State to their orientation camps in Abia State when they were abducted.

The victims were travelling in two buses when they were kidnapped along the Owerri-Onitsha road in Umunoha, Imo State.

Ten of the prospective corps members managed to escape through the bush during the attack, while the remaining 20 were held captive.

They were eventually rescued seven days after their abduction.

The kidnappers had reportedly demanded a ransom of ₦50 million for each victim, putting the initial demand at ₦1 billion.

The demand was later reduced to ₦5 million per person, bringing the total ransom to ₦100 million.

The Managing Director of Uko Akwa Ibom Motors Nigeria Limited, Isiah Akpan, confirmed the ransom demand to journalists.

Before the victims were rescued, their parents had sought help from traditional and security authorities in the state.

On Saturday, the parents visited the private residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, alongside the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Abimbola, and the Aseyin of Iseyinland, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri.

They had appealed for assistance in securing the release of their children.

The Olubadan later confirmed the release of the abducted graduates, saying Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, informed him about the development.

“The kidnapped graduates have been released. The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, confirmed this in a telephone conversation at about 5.00pm,” Ladoja said in a statement issued by his media aide, Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan.