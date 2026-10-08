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Jarvis, Peller Announce Pregnancy Two Months After Wedding

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Jarvis and Peller
Jarvis and Peller

Key Takeaways

  • Nigerian content creators, Jarvis and Peller, announced they are expecting their first child together, two months after their wedding ceremonies.
  • Jarvis shared the pregnancy news on Instagram, calling it a new chapter and thanking God for their greatest blessing and answered prayer.
  • The pregnancy announcement follows milestones this year, after Peller proposed in Ghana in June and they held traditional rites in Edo, civil wedding in Lagos, and a white wedding.

Nigerian content creators Jarvis and Peller are expecting their first child together, two months after getting married.

Naija News reports that Jarvis announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

The content creator described the pregnancy as a new chapter in their journey, expressing gratitude to God for what she called their greatest blessing and answered prayer.

She wrote: “From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon to be parents. 😭🤍 We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve prayed, we’ve grown, and through it all, God kept writing our story. Today, we get to share the most beautiful chapter yet. 🥺👶🏾 A little piece of our love is coming into this world. Our greatest blessing. Our answered prayer. ❤️ Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way. 🥺🤍 God, thank You for everything. This is more than we could ever ask for. 🙏🏾❤️”

The announcement comes after several major milestones in the couple’s relationship this year.

Peller proposed to Jarvis in Ghana in June before the couple went ahead with their marriage ceremonies.

They later held their traditional marriage rites in Edo State and completed their civil wedding in Lagos before celebrating their union with a white wedding attended by family members, friends and other public figures.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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