Jarvis, Peller Announce Pregnancy Two Months After Wedding

Nigerian content creators Jarvis and Peller are expecting their first child together, two months after getting married.

Naija News reports that Jarvis announced the pregnancy on Instagram.

The content creator described the pregnancy as a new chapter in their journey, expressing gratitude to God for what she called their greatest blessing and answered prayer.

She wrote: “From two people who once had no idea where this journey would take us… to husband and wife, and now soon to be parents. 😭🤍 We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve prayed, we’ve grown, and through it all, God kept writing our story. Today, we get to share the most beautiful chapter yet. 🥺👶🏾 A little piece of our love is coming into this world. Our greatest blessing. Our answered prayer. ❤️ Peller & Jarvis… and now, a little one on the way. 🥺🤍 God, thank You for everything. This is more than we could ever ask for. 🙏🏾❤️”

The announcement comes after several major milestones in the couple’s relationship this year.

Peller proposed to Jarvis in Ghana in June before the couple went ahead with their marriage ceremonies.

They later held their traditional marriage rites in Edo State and completed their civil wedding in Lagos before celebrating their union with a white wedding attended by family members, friends and other public figures.