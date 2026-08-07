 Skip to content
Entertainment

Don’t Give My Wife Kissing Roles – Peller Warns Nollywood Producers

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Jarvis and Peller
Jarvis and Peller

TikTok star Peller has warned Nollywood producers and filmmakers against giving his wife, content creator Jarvis, movie roles that involve kissing or other romantic scenes with male actors.

Naija News reports that Peller made his position known during a livestream while speaking about his marriage to Jarvis.

He said producers should respect their relationship and avoid offering her roles that would require her to share intimate scenes with other actors.

The content creator said he does not want his wife to accept movie roles involving kissing scenes, adding that filmmakers should respect the boundaries he has set regarding their marriage.

Peller also spoke about his relationship with people in the entertainment industry, saying he remains cautious about working with some industry figures.

He recalled advice he claimed to have received from singer Tiwa Savage about the nature of relationships within the entertainment business.

According to him, he was warned that some people in the industry may not always have good intentions.

Peller said his rise to fame did not depend entirely on the entertainment industry, as he built his audience through other activities before becoming widely known.

He said: “Nollywood people have now seen that Jarvis and I are married. Don’t ever give her a kissing role. I’m warning you all; stay in your lane.

“Tiwa Savage once told me that industry people’s heart are really dark. I no dey follow anybody do industry, I blew up through another hustle. I’ll disrespect anyone that disrespects me in the industry. Don’t tell my wife to come act in a movie and be kissing in it. We just got married.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.