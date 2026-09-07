Call It Toxic Today, Sweet Tomorrow – Deborah Shokoya Speaks On Peller, Jarvis Marriage

Nollywood actress Deborah Shokoya has reacted to the mixed opinions surrounding the marriage of social media personalities Peller and Jarvis.

Naija News reports that the actress said public opinion can change quickly based on what people see.

Shokoya made the comment in an Instagram post while discussing how people often judge relationships from the outside.

She said that some people who criticize a relationship at one moment may later support and admire the same relationship when circumstances change.

She advised Peller and Jarvis, as well as others facing public scrutiny, to focus on understanding themselves and doing what works for them rather than allowing outside opinions to determine their choices.

The actress also urged people to prioritise their happiness and peace of mind while avoiding self-deception.

She wrote: “I Have Seen People Talk Down On Peller And Jarvis’s Marriage Today, Support And Admire It Tomorrow🤣 Call It Toxic Today, Then Call It Sweet Tomorrow🤣 I Have Come To A Conclusion Of What I Already Know Before Tho… That People Will Always Judge Base On What You Show Them😁😂 Just Do You! Know You! Satisfy You! Do What Works For You! People Will Always Talk Regardless… They Will Always Judge Anyways! You Owe Your Happiness And Sanity To Yourself, Just Best Live By Not Deceiving Yourself👌.”