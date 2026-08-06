Not A Bad Thing – Jarvis Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Rumours Amid Weight Gain

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, has responded to rumours claiming she is expecting a baby just days after her traditional wedding to fellow content creator Peller.

Naija News reports that the rumours spread across social media after photos and videos from the couple’s lavish traditional wedding in Lagos showed Jarvis with a fuller figure.

Many social media users quickly linked her appearance to pregnancy, leading to widespread discussions online.

Reacting during a TikTok livestream, Jarvis dismissed the claims and said she is not pregnant.

She explained that the changes in her body are the result of medication she has been taking to gain weight.

The streamer also said she was tired of people repeatedly claiming she was expecting a child and asked them to stop spreading the story.

She said: “Make una no dey talk that belle thing, e don dey vex me. No be bad thing for person to get belle but I no get. I told you people that I am taking weight gain and I don’t want to talk about this issue.

“I told you people that I’m taking weight gain. I don’t want to talk about this issue. I need to be serious.”

Her response came after many online users suggested that the couple may have hurried their wedding because she was pregnant.