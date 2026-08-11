You’ll Be Properly Dealt With – Peller Warns Content Creators Against Disrespecting Wife

Nigerian TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has warned content creators and social media users against disrespecting his wife, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis.

Naija News reports that Peller issued the warning on Monday, two days after he and Jarvis celebrated their white wedding.

The couple had earlier held their traditional wedding on August 1, in a ceremony attended by several celebrities, content creators, friends and family members.

The newlywed addressed the issue through his Instagram Stories as he called on people using his wife’s name online to be careful about how they do so.

Peller said social media users could mention Jarvis or create content involving her, but such actions should be done within reasonable limits.

He expressed concern over attempts to use her name to create online trends, attract engagement or generate controversy.

According to him, being a public figure does not mean that Jarvis should be subjected to disrespect or unnecessary attacks.

He also made it clear that he would not ignore actions that cross personal boundaries or deliberately target his wife.

He wrote: “Let it be known that my wife is my wife, and we are officially married. If you want to use her name for trends, content, or engagement, please do so with respect. Don’t cross boundaries or mistake kindness for weakness.

“Anybody who deliberately disrespects my wife or tries to create unnecessary drama will be dealt with properly and through the right channels. I don’t play when it comes to my family. Respect my wife, respect our marriage, and everybody will be good.”