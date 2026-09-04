Peller Reveals What He Wants To Happen When Jarvis Dies

Popular Nigerian TikTok creator Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has spoken on the deep bond he shares with his wife, Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, popularly called Jarvis.

Peller made the revelation during a livestream with singer Ice King Ochacho in London on Thursday.

Naija News reports that the content creator said his love for Jarvis is so strong that he had previously prayed for them to leave the world at the same time.

According to him, he finds it difficult to imagine living without the woman he considers the person he loves most.

“I told God that anytime my wife wants to die, I should also die with her. Because it is only her I love most in the world”, he said.

Peller also explained that his decision to cut his hair was connected to his wife’s appearance.

He said he wanted his hairstyle to be similar to Jarvis’ after she faced criticism from some people online for shaving her hair ahead of their wedding.

He said: “I cut my hair because I wanted it to match my wife’s. She was being bullied online after shaving her hair for our wedding, so I decided to have a similar hairstyle and stand with her.”

The couple recently became husband and wife after holding an elaborate wedding ceremony in Lagos.