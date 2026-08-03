I’m A Jealous Man – Peller Reveals What He Does On Wife’s TikTok Account

Popular content creator Peller has responded to critics who questioned his decision to get married, saying he is committed to his relationship despite the advice and criticism he has received.

Speaking after his wedding during a livestream, Peller said some people told him he needed to experience marriage before settling down, but he questioned how that would be possible without first getting married.

Naija News reports that he also joked about the situation involving his marriage counselor, saying the counselor had also gone through a divorce and that they wanted a refund.

The social media personality admitted that he is a jealous person and revealed that he monitors his wife’s TikTok account, adding that he blocks men who send her gifts on the platform.

Peller also reacted angrily to those advising him against his marriage, telling critics to stop giving him advice because he has already made his decision. He said he has fallen in love and does not intend to change his mind.

He questioned why some people advised him to use his mother as his next of kin instead of his wife, saying many people tried to discourage him and bring him down but failed.

He said: “People told me that I have to experience marriage before I marry, but how will I experience marriage if I don’t marry? Even our marriage counselor has divorced. We want a refund. I’m a jealous man. I always login into my wife’s TikTok account to block every man who gifts her on TikTok.

“If you’re pained, go and die. For all of you advising me, stop advising me; I won’t listen to you. I have fallen in love. Why will someone advise me to use my mom as my next of kin and not to use my wife? People tried to bring me down. They even supported a particular streamer to push me down. They tried and they still couldn’t push me down.”