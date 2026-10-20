Your Wicked Management Don’t Know Your Wife Is Pregnant? – Jarvis Blasts Peller Over Frequent Travels

Nigerian TikToker Jarvis has expressed frustration with her husband, Peller, over his frequent travels, accusing him of putting the pursuit of money ahead of his family, their unborn child and her mental well-being.

Naija News reports that Jarvis made her feelings known during a TikTok livestream with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage.

The content creator was particularly unhappy about Peller’s planned trip to China, which she said she had asked him to postpone.

According to her, she had already advised him to reconsider his travel plans because they were expecting a baby and needed to prepare for the new responsibility.

Jarvis also expressed disappointment over what she described as repeated changes to Peller’s travel arrangements.

She explained that he had initially informed her about a planned trip to Canada on the 15th, but the date was later changed, leaving her frustrated with the situation.

She said: “What is your problem? I told him to wait with this his China trip. Your wicked management don’t they know your wife is pregnant.

“I gave you strategy that anybody that hears that your wife is pregnant will understand. I told you to tell your management that next year is there. But you want me to look like the bad person. There’s a family here that takes care of me but I am always all alone in the house. It is always so quiet. Is it me that doesn’t want to chase money.

“Money isn’t everything. You are chasing money more than the baby that is coming and my own mental health. The baby already knows i sacrificed a lot more than this man.”