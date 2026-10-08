Gernot Rohr Criticises Argentina Over Benin Players’ Treatment After Messi Farewell

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has criticised Argentina after his players were prevented from taking photographs with Lionel Messi and exchanging shirts with the world champions following Tuesday’s international friendly in Buenos Aires.

Naija News reports that Argentina defeated Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Messi’s final appearance for the national team. The 39-year-old scored from the penalty spot and provided two assists for Nicolás Otamendi and Nico Paz as Argentina marked his international farewell with a victory.

Rohr said Benin’s players tried to meet Messi and other Argentina players after the match but were stopped by security personnel. Speaking on RMC radio’s Rothen s’enflamme on Wednesday, the former Nigeria coach said the restrictions prevented the teams from interacting despite some Argentine players attempting to exchange shirts.

“Yes, it was extremely difficult. We tried,” he said.

“The only shame is that the Argentines gave us nothing. No photo with Messi, no shirt. They didn’t even let us into the tunnel, nor even the dressing room.”

Rohr added that the Benin delegation also tried to present Messi with a bouquet in the country’s yellow, red and green colours, but they could not meet the Argentina captain.

“We offered a bouquet in Benin’s colours, yellow, red and green, but that didn’t work,” the German said.

He eventually secured a signed Messi shirt through Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after giving him a 2018 shirt belonging to the Argentine captain.

“However, I gave Messi’s 2018 shirt to coach Scaloni, who got him to sign it for me and then returned it to me, but that was all,” he said.

Messi ended his Argentina career with 208 appearances and 126 goals, becoming the country’s most-capped player and leading goalscorer.

He described his farewell as a painful moment after more than two decades representing Argentina and later paid tribute to his late father, Jorge Messi, and Argentina legend Diego Maradona.