Infantino Pays Tribute To Messi After Argentina Farewell

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina captain made his final international appearance for the national team.

Messi ended his international career with a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin, scoring once and providing two assists in his farewell appearance. The 39-year-old forward received praise from Infantino, who highlighted the memories he created for Argentina supporters and football fans worldwide.

“Congratulations, Messi, thank you very much! Argentine fans and Messi loyalists worldwide were incredibly emotional seeing you perform that timeless magic in the national team jersey for the last time! Good luck, legend,” Infantino wrote.

Messi finishes his Argentina career as the country’s most-capped player with 208 appearances. He also leaves behind a remarkable trophy record, having led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and helped the team secure continental glory.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward made his Argentina debut in 2005 and went on to become the nation’s leading goalscorer. He endured several disappointments before finally winning major international honours, including the Copa America and World Cup.

Messi’s decision to end his international career brings an end to one of the longest and most successful chapters in Argentina’s football history. His performances helped restore Argentina to the top of international football and secured his place among the country’s greatest players.

Having officially ended his international career, Messi will now focus on his club commitments with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. The Argentine remains under contract with the MLS club.